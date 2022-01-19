E-Inspection subcommittee to meet

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Brand Committee’s E-Inspection subcommittee will meet on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted at the Nebraska Beef Council Office at 1319 Central Ave., Kearney. The agenda includes discussion regarding E-Inspection & processes.

