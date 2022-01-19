E-Inspection subcommittee to meet

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Brand Committee’s E-Inspection subcommittee will meet on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted at the Nebraska Beef Council Office at 1319 Central Ave., Kearney. The agenda includes discussion regarding E-Inspection & processes.
Tags
In other news
Grass tetany is an issue that we typically associate with spring. It occurs when animals are first turned out to pasture and have lush, new growth to eat. While quality, new grass growth doesn’t have enough magnesium to meet nutritional needs. This is even worse for lactating animals as milk…
To highlight the state’s top industry, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is asking students to enter its annual poster contest. The contest is open to all Nebraska students (public, private and home school) in first through sixth grades. This year’s theme is “Nebraska Agriculture …
Nebraska agriculture is known for its traditional crops like corn and soybeans, but the state’s diverse landscape also supports specialty crops like dry edible beans, potatoes and wine grapes. To strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing several new and expanded opportunities for climate-smart agriculture in 2022.
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Brand Committee’s E-Inspection subcommittee will meet on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted at the Nebraska Beef Council Office at 1319 Central Ave., Kearney. The agenda includes discussion regarding E-Inspection & processes.
The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations.
Approval of a conditional-use permit for a downtown microbrewery hinged on a compromise regarding storage of undiluted product.
- Updated
Multiple agencies were investigating following a multiple-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 275 north of Battle Creek Tuesday night.
Four Northeast Community College faculty and staff members were recognized with awards from U.S. Bank during the college’s spring semester in-…
Firefighters from the Norfolk Fire Division were on the scene at 607 Emerald Drive after being dispatched to a house fire. Learn more about the situation at www.norfolkdailynews.com.
Watch as artists work on the newest murals going up in downtown Norfolk.
Libby McKay, director of Norfolk Youth Theatre and board president of Norfolk Community Theatre, talks about the importance of theater for youth and the upcoming performances of the Norfolk Youth Theatre.