Donation to support producers affected by fire

LINCOLN — Farm Credit Services of America (FCSA) and CoBank recently donated $50,000 to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to support beef cattle producers as they recover from recent fires.
Funds will be distributed only to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the Nebraska Emergency Management Association Watch Center.
As of June 2, disaster declarations had been issued for the Rock Creek Fire in Jefferson County, McCann Fire in Cherry County, the Lowry Fire in Garfield County and the Cookskley Fire in Custer and Blaine counties.
Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief. Applications may be submitted from June 2 until further notice. Relief funds will not be distributed until the application period closes. The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund will remain activated and accept donations until further notice by leadership of the disaster relief fund.
The fund is a tax-exempt charitable organization, and donations made may be tax deductible; a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check should visit www.nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund.