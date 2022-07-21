Donation given to Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation

Renee Halsey wanted to memorialize her father, Lawrence Jochens, and she felt donating to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Leadership Development Endowment was the perfect way to honor him.

Jochens was a cattle feeder in Wayne County. Jochens had success as a cattle feeder, including articles about him from the Omaha World-Herald in the 1960s.

Halsey shared that her dad purchased most of the cattle he fed in Nebraska, which goes along with the fact that Nebraska raises beef, from conception to slaughter.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Leadership Endowment is a perpetual account providing funding for leadership development for youths and adults focusing on the cattle industry in Nebraska.

“My parents instilled in me the importance of giving back, and I believe my dad would be very pleased that I made this donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation in his memory. This gift will help to educate future leaders in the beef industry, and Dad would have liked that since the cattle industry was so good to our family,” Halsey said.

Anyone interested in providing a gift to this endowment, memorializing a loved one or providing a legacy gift may contact Jana Jensen at the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation at janajensen@nebcommfound.org or call 308-588-6299.

Tags

In other news

Forage Field Day will be at Concord next month

CONCORD — South Dakota State University Extension and Nebraska Extension will host their 2022 Forage Field Day at the University of Nebraska Haskell Ag Lab on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Corn diseases to watch for this summer

Dry weather conditions early this cropping season have likely kept most corn and soybean disease pressure to a minimum. But don’t let your guard down as we enter the last half of the growing season as disease threats are still possible in corn and could still impact yield.

Pasture walk to be held near Niobrara

Nebraska Extension will offer a chance to interact with livestock producers, grass managers and explore grazing management with its 2022 Pasture Walk on Friday, July 22, at the Rife Farms near Niobrara.

Donation given to Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation

Renee Halsey wanted to memorialize her father, Lawrence Jochens, and she felt donating to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Leadership Development Endowment was the perfect way to honor him.

Grasshoppers and alfalfa

Summer heat brings insect pressure in alfalfa stands. One pest that you may see in increasing numbers are grasshoppers.