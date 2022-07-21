Donation given to Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation

Renee Halsey wanted to memorialize her father, Lawrence Jochens, and she felt donating to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Leadership Development Endowment was the perfect way to honor him.
Jochens was a cattle feeder in Wayne County. Jochens had success as a cattle feeder, including articles about him from the Omaha World-Herald in the 1960s.
Halsey shared that her dad purchased most of the cattle he fed in Nebraska, which goes along with the fact that Nebraska raises beef, from conception to slaughter.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Leadership Endowment is a perpetual account providing funding for leadership development for youths and adults focusing on the cattle industry in Nebraska.
“My parents instilled in me the importance of giving back, and I believe my dad would be very pleased that I made this donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation in his memory. This gift will help to educate future leaders in the beef industry, and Dad would have liked that since the cattle industry was so good to our family,” Halsey said.
Anyone interested in providing a gift to this endowment, memorializing a loved one or providing a legacy gift may contact Jana Jensen at the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation at janajensen@nebcommfound.org or call 308-588-6299.