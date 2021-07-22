District election ballots have been mailed

LINCOLN — The July election ballots for the Nebraska Soybean Board in districts 1 and 3 have been mailed to soybean farmers in those districts. Each district ballot contains important information to make the voting process easier to complete and return.
If you are a qualified soybean farmer living in one of the election districts, you will learn about the candidates and why they would like to represent you on the board. If you have not received a ballot, call 402-564-5827 and request one. Ballots must be postmarked by Friday, July 30, to count.
District 1 (Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce counties) Anne Meis (pursuing reelection), Elgin – Antelope County; Brandon Rosberg, Bloomfield – Knox County.
District 3 (Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties) Rebecca Kreikemeier, Bellwood — Butler County; Ruth Ready, Scribner — Dodge County.
To view farmer biographies and more election information, visit nebraskasoybeans.org/your-voting-guide-for-the-nebraska-soybean-board-2021-elections.
The district 6 position on the Nebraska Soybean Board will be taken by Larry Tonniges of Utica. He ran unopposed; therefore, no election will be held.
Election results for districts 1 and 3 will be announced in August.