Discussion for ag educators

LYONS — Agriculture educators in Nebraska are invited to “Seed Starting & School Growing Chit Chat.” This free, online event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

This informal discussion is set for Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. The workshop will be facilitated by John Porter, urban agriculture program coordinator at Nebraska Extension.

“As we move into the spring season, participants are invited to share ideas and resources on activities they’re incorporating into their greenhouses and classrooms,” said Justin Carter, project associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “Join us to learn more about what’s happening in school agriculture programs across the state.”

Students are invited to attend the event alongside agricultural educators.

Registration is required; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Carter at justinc@cfra.org or 402-237-5082.

The event is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School grant.

