Land application
Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of nine Nebraska Extension workshops planned across the state this January and February.
Participants who attend the day-long event will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification. Livestock producers with livestock waste control facility permits received or renewed since April 1998 must be certified, and farms must complete an approved training every five years. In many locations recertification will be held during the last two and a half hours of the day-long land application training. Other locations are holding the recertification training as a separate event. Farm personnel responsible for land application of manure are encouraged to attend for either the initial or recertification portion of the training.
Training sessions will be in Ainsworth on Jan. 28; West Point on Jan. 30; Plainview on Jan. 31 and Columbus on Feb. 7.
For additional information on the workshops and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu.