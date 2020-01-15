Land application

Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of nine Nebraska Extension workshops planned across the state this January and February.

Participants who attend the day-long event will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification. Livestock producers with livestock waste control facility permits received or renewed since April 1998 must be certified, and farms must complete an approved training every five years. In many locations recertification will be held during the last two and a half hours of the day-long land application training. Other locations are holding the recertification training as a separate event. Farm personnel responsible for land application of manure are encouraged to attend for either the initial or recertification portion of the training.

Training sessions will be in Ainsworth on Jan. 28; West Point on Jan. 30; Plainview on Jan. 31 and Columbus on Feb. 7.

For additional information on the workshops and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu.

Tags

In other news

+2
Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans came to Norfolk this week for the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by Northeast Community College, Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio.

Ag program serving critical workforce need

Ag program serving critical workforce need

The role Nebraska agriculture plays in the global economy goes without saying. The state leads the nation in beef and beef product exports, commercial red meat production and popcorn production; second in all cattle and calves and hay production; and third in corn for grain production, corn …

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program proposals due

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting grant proposals for its Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). NDA administers the program which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits, vegetable…

UNL, WSC partner on new dual-degree program

UNL, WSC partner on new dual-degree program

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln and Wayne State College have partnered to offer students an innovative pathway to degrees in agriculture, natural resources and life sciences, while staying close to their home communities.

Estate workshop planned in Bassett

A meeting will be held to help families navigate the common landmines in estate planning including legal, financial and communication issues Jan. 30 in Bassett.

CRP sign-ups in Wayne

An informational meeting about the General Conservation Reserve Program will be at the Max Bar and Grill in Wayne on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska Soybean Board looking for soybean farmers

LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry. The candidacy petition period began Dec. 1 and concludes April 15.