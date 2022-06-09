Dairy show attracts contestants from four states

WEST POINT — The first livestock show of the 2022 summer season was underway Saturday as 101 dairy animals were led into the Watson Pavilion show ring at the Cuming County Fairgrounds here in West Point.
The 23rd annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Show had exhibitors from four states. It is the second largest dairy show in Nebraska behind the Nebraska State Fair.
The show is sponsored by the Nebraska Junior Dairy Association and coordinated by Jan and Carl Aschoff of West Point. More than 70 businesses, farms, organizations and individuals have helped finance the show.
Over a 23-year span, the show has brought together multiple generations of dairy farming families whose kids have grown up together showing their best dairy cattle.
Thirty-seven kids competed in showmanship,
Judge Kaleb Kruse of Dyersville, Iowa, judged more than 37 classes to arrive at champion and reserve champion heifers and cows named in each of the seven dairy breeds.
Kruse went up the ranks from 4-H and FFA show ring competition to the top as “Youth Exhibitor of the World Dairy Expo.” Kruse spent time talking to and teaching each exhibitor.
“The fun these kids are having showing their families dairy animals is over the top,” Kruse said.
Returning 2021 dairy princess Lindsay Marotz of Hoskins handed out ribbons.
“We had a lot of big classes, 15 in some classes, of very good cattle,” Marotz said.
Iowa State University Extension dairy specialist Fred Hall said, “This is an amazing opportunity to rub shoulders with the best dairy cattle and best dairy cattle producers in the area. We can learn from the very best as they share their knowledge.”
Chad Moyer did the announcing. Lisa and Larissa Leutjens of Ashton, Iowa, wearing their Iowa Junior Miss Agriculture crowns and sashes, helped in the ring.
Among first-time exhibitors were two newcomers from the Fremont Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children. Coordinator club leader spokesperson Maria Kriete said, “Our children exhibited two head of Holstein cattle. People love to see these kids involved in normal activity. We like to give them a lot of experiences in agriculture and show ring.”
Caring for dairy cattle gives them a lot of responsibility. Animals are therapeutic, Kriete said. By giving dairy animal projects, the kids are not just responsible for themselves but for another living thing, she said.
The Lucky Renegade 4-H Club of Wisner provided the lunch stand. The club introduced a new dairy product, LALA, a bottled fruit-flavored yogurt smoothie. The Farmtastic 4-H Club of West Point manned the sales table.
Winners named in the adult judging contest were Eric Villebro of Omaha and Greg Racicky of Mason City, Iowa. In senior judging, Haille Racicky of Mason City, Iowa, and Preston Engelman of Jansen were honred, while in Sidney Engelman of Jansen and Lisa Luetjens of Ashton, Iowa, were recognized.
Other winners included:
Champion cows
Champion Jersey cow: Preston Engelman, Jansen.
Champion Ayrshire cow: Samantha Chapman, Bancroft.
Champion milking Shorthorn cow: Sidney Engelman, Jansen.
Champion Brown Swiss cow: Fran Engelman, Jansen.
Champion Holstein cow: Racicky Family, Elk Creek Dairy, Mason City, Iowa.
Champion heifers
Jersey: JC Jerseys, Beaver Crossing; Ayrshire: Racicky Family, Mason City, Iowa; Milking Shorthorn: Sidney Engelman, Jansen; Brown Swiss: Dean Engelman, Jansen; Holstein: Jacob Timmer, Ellsworth, Iowa.