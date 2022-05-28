Dairy cattle show set for June 4

WEST POINT — The 23rd annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Cattle Show is set for Saturday, June 4, at the Cuming County Fairgrounds in West Point.
Around 100 head of dairy cattle are expected at the second largest dairy show in Nebraska. Exhibitors are from six states.
The 10 a.m. show will have four different classes of showmanship and a judging contest for youth and adults. Grand champion heifers and reserve grand champion cows will be selected in each of seven breeds — Jersey, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Milking Shorthorn, Brown Swiss, Holstein and Crossbred.
Thirty-seven plaques will be awarded. The Lucky Renegade 4-H Club of Wisner will provide a lunch stand. West Point-Beemer FFA chapter members will help work the show.
The show is sponsored by the Nebraska Junior Dairy Association coordinated by Carl and Jan Aschoff of West Point. The show is financed by donations from more than 70 businesses, organizations, farms and individuals.
The show is open to the public.