Three Cuming County youths were among those who competed in the 2022 state 4-H horse show July 9-13 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Each year, youths compete at districts before competing at state and those who receive blue ribbons or better in classes at districts automatically qualify for state. For other classes, youths register before the show.
Landon Hasenkamp, Charley Meier and Aaliyah Soll represented Cuming County in Grand Island. The results are listed below.
Landon Hasenkamp — 1-year-old lunging halter, third place; senior western horsemanship, champion; 11-plus halter mare, reserve champion; senior showmanship, third place; senior western pleasure, purple ribbon; senior ranch pleasure, third place; senior ranch riding, seventh place; senior reining, sixth place.
Charley Meier — Halter geldings 6-10, reserve champion; halter mares 6-10, fifth place; elementary showmanship, seventh; junior trail, third place; junior hunter under saddle, blue ribbon; junior English equitation, fourth place; junior ranch riding, blue ribbon; junior reining, white ribbon; elementary horsemanship, champion; elementary western pleasure, third place; elementary ranch pleasure, champion.
Aaliyah Soll — Halter mares 3-5, sixth place; showmanship, purple ribbon; junior trail, seventh place; junior horsemanship, purple ribbon; junior ranch pleasure, fifth place; junior ranch, seventh place; junior reining, white ribbon.