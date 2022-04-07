Cuming County 4-H’er competes in 4-H horse stampede contest

The 4-H horse stampede contests in Lincoln on March 26 featured Cuming County 4-H member Taylyn Maas participating in the senior demonstration contest. Maas, a member of the Beemer Dreemers 4-H Club, received a purple ribbon and champion honors in the division.

The Nebraska 4-H horse stampede offers a variety of 4-H horse contests that do not require live animals, including public speaking, demonstration, quiz bowl, art and photography contests. Youth have the opportunity to display their equine knowledge through these contests both as an individual and as part of a team. The 4-H horse stampede is held annually on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus.

