Thursday, July 14, is the date for the next Cuming County 4-H Council meeting.
It also will serve as a meeting for the Cuming County 4-H Foundation.
The meeting will be in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room beginning at 7 p.m.
Todd Schroeder, president of the 4-H council will preside at the meeting. Members of the council are Kelly Leeper, Karina Hasenkamp, Krista Prinz, Laura Ritter, Andrea Stewart, Amber Buhrman, Dave Karnopp, Ryan Meier, Travis Arduser, Todd Schroeder, Trey Stewart, Grace Meiergerd, Jack Ritter and Landon Hasenkamp.
Topics of discussion will include the Cuming County Fair, 4-H Country Kitchen and food stand details, and general updates.