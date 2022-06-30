Thursday, July 14, is the date for the next Cuming County 4-H Council meeting.

It also will serve as a meeting for the Cuming County 4-H Foundation.

The meeting will be in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room beginning at 7 p.m.

Todd Schroeder, president of the 4-H council will preside at the meeting. Members of the council are Kelly Leeper, Karina Hasenkamp, Krista Prinz, Laura Ritter, Andrea Stewart, Amber Buhrman, Dave Karnopp, Ryan Meier, Travis Arduser, Todd Schroeder, Trey Stewart, Grace Meiergerd, Jack Ritter and Landon Hasenkamp.

Topics of discussion will include the Cuming County Fair, 4-H Country Kitchen and food stand details, and general updates.

Cooking 201-301 classes offered

Ready to take your baking up a notch? In an advanced 4-H baking workshop on Wednesday, July 13, youths will follow along and learn with Hannah Guenther, a food, nutrition and health Extension educator.

Crop report for week ending June 26

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Crop progress information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state

How to handle heat stress with animals

Warm weather has returned and with it, the possibility for heat stress in animals. At especially high risk are animals on feed, such as feedlot cattle, that are near harvest weights. While long-lasting heat events can be deadly (one only has to look at the issues in Kansas several weeks ago)…