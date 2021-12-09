Cull cow management opportunities

As the seasons are changing and pregnancy diagnosis is taking place, producers are left with the decision of what to do with the open cows. A typical cow-calf operation will reap 10%-20% of their operations income from the sale of cull cows. The opportunity exists to increase value of this commodity between 25% and 40% by improving quality or adding weight.
Starting with improving quality, this could look like multiple avenues, with the first decision being whether you are willing to look at that cow as a feeding opportunity or a breeding opportunity. Cows are typically worth more as a bred animal and, while the season of breeding might not fit your calving window, there is a chance that she could fit into someone else’s. If you turned a bull out Dec. 10, you’re looking at opening a calving window around Sept. 18. While I’m not giving an opinion on rolling cows over to the next calving season, that’s not to say that maybe that cow simply matches better with a different producer’s resources. A consideration for retaining these cows as a breeding opportunity is the extended window you will have to hold on to them to cover a 60-day breeding season, plus enough time for proper pregnancy diagnosis. That looks like approximately 30 days for ultrasound and closer to 60 days for palpation. Therefore, that is keeping those cows around for 90 to 120 days minimum, on a 60-day breeding season. This becomes a calculation specific to each operation depending on breeding resources available to use, feed resources that can be funneled into this avenue, as well as space on the operation compared to the additional revenue from a bred animal compared to an open one.
If improving quality looks more like a feeding opportunity, the first decision to consider is whether you want to feed this animal for what is commonly referred to as the “white fat” market or if you are just planning on upgrading her in body condition score. For most producers, this is an easy decision because opportunities to market to the white fat avenue are limited and have to be guaranteed before you commit resources to this venture. Why is that? Because converting cows from yellow to white fat takes a minimum of 90 days on feed and quite honestly takes a large amount of feed to do so. There are great benefits to be had here, but there has to be a market guarantee to see those materialize. Most producers are probably looking to take those open cows to a local auction and weigh them up or have enough to sell as an open package.
This steps into the second avenue of adding value through increasing cow weight. Simply enough cull cows are sold per pound, and therefore an increase in weight is an increase in total value, groundbreaking, right? To improve a cow for this type of marketing, you are just going to be looking to upgrade her a body condition score or two or the equivalent of 100-200 pounds. Back calculating that, if you are able to put a decent amount of feed in front of her, she will gain up to 3 pounds or more per day depending on the condition she is already in. Say you are looking to take a body condition score 4 to a 6. That means an increase of 150-200 pounds of total weight; at 3 pounds of gain per day, she needs to be fed for 50 to 65 days. Keeping in mind, these cows are extremely inefficient, needing 10-14 pounds of dry matter intake for every pound of gain. For this reason, you do need to be selective of which cows you choose for this feeding opportunity. Ideally these are the cows in 3-5 body condition score for little to no structural issues. As far as types of feed to provide, this could look like corn stalks with a little corn, stockpiled pasture with supplementation or even dry lotting, which translate to the best gain efficiency opportunity.
Cull cow management allows for a degree of creativity within our systems and resources. Using that to your marketing advantage cannot only expand your bottom line but improve longevity of your operations.