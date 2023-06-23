GRAND ISLAND — Sorghum United will host the 2023 North American Sorghum and Millets Culinary Experience on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25-26.
The event will be at Raising Nebraska, located at Fonner Park.
The event is intentionally designed to provide cooking demonstrations and presentations regarding the nutrition and environmental impacts of small ancient grains for the benefit of chefs, dietitians, nutritionists and physicians. However, the event is also free and open to the public.
“Innumerable scientific studies regarding the positive impacts of including sorghum and millets in human diets have been published globally in the past decade. As a result, more and more culinary professionals have begun incorporating these climate-smart ancient grains in their formulations and recipes,” said Nate Blum, Sorghum United chief executive officer.
“Raising Nebraska will be an ideal location at which to showcase the valuable health benefits of sorghum and millets as components of the next generation of consumer food products,” Blum said.
This event will be held in partnership with the North American Millets Alliance and in conjunction with the United Nations’ “International Year of Millets.”
Registration is free and may be found at: eventbright.com, keyword “SorghumUnited.”
Chefs and researchers seeking to register to present may do so at: signupgenius.com. The keyword is “sorghumunited@gmail.com.”