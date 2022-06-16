Farm commodity prices are going through the roof but so are farming expenses in 2022.
Several challenges in recent years, such as the pandemic and now the Russian invasion into Ukraine, have increased pressure on commodity markets.
Landowners are managing major production assets and both owner and tenant need to be informed when discussing rental rates and profitability. Rent comprises 25% to 35% of the gross revenue of a farm’s production.
A recent webinar by UNL ag experts, economist Jim Jansen and Extension educator Allan Vyhnalek, discussed land management for the 2022 growing season, offering insights on current trends and challenges in today’s economy.
Jansen reviewed cash rental rates as reported in an annual survey, which has gathered information from Nebraska agricultural appraisers, professional farm managers and ag lending bankers. The early results are published in mid-March with a comprehensive report published in June.
The first cropland covered included reports from across the state for dryland cropland rental rates. Early estimates indicate anywhere from a 7% rise in 2022 rental rates in eastern Nebraska for 2021 to a 22% rise in central Nebraska for 2022, with a rate of $120 per acre. Rental rates in the northeast region increased 9% and averaged $245 per acre.
The survey also asked participants to estimate a range of rental rates from the high end to the low end. So in the case of Northeast Nebraska, the high rental rate for high-value cropland was $290 per acre, average rental rate was $245 per acre and for low-value cropland, $195 per acre.
Center pivot rental leases are traditionally higher and several factors are considered. Renters need to consider the plot of land — is it a square piece of land, is it fairly flat, rolling hills? Also, what’s the soil type, drainage and type of water source?
In Northeast Nebraska, rental rates for center pivot cropland were reported as $390 for a high-value piece of property, $340 for an average piece of farm ground and $285 for a low value piece of farmland. This is an 11%t increase over 2021 in the northeast. Increases ranged from 9% in the north central region to the highest increase of 19% in the south central region.
With cow-calf pairs, it is generally accepted the monthly rental rates are agreed upon because the landowner knows what he wants and the renter is willing to pay the owner. Jansen did stipulate rental rates between a landowner and a renter is a complex lease to settle upon.
Currently, cow-calf pair leases in the northeast are the highest across the state with rates coming in at $76.25 per pair per acre on the high end and $52.35 per pair per acre on the low end.
The key to a successful rental relationship is good communication, Vyhnalek said. Both parties need to agree on who will maintain the fences and, according to grazing laws, permanent structures like a fence are the responsibility of the owner, whereas movable structures like electric fences are the responsibility of the renter.
Any improvements should be considered when discussing rental rates. Another good rule of thumb is to discuss who takes care of the weeds, trees or brush and also the water source.
Tenants and landowners are reminded this is not their grandpa’s era where a handshake is considered law. Today, there needs to be a written contract.
A handshake is not binding, and leasing rights can be dropped anytime. A written contract requires landowners to notify a tenant by Oct. 1 if they will not renew the lease the following year.
In a dry year, if the water source disappears, this also should be considered when finalizing rental rates. Landowners also need to consider the condition of the pasture should a drought persist. Will the tenants need to provide water for their animals?
At the present time, 90% of Nebraska is experiencing some level of drought. Maybe the landowner will request the renter graze only three months instead of the typical five-month lease and rates should be adjusted accordingly.
Flexible cow-calf pair leases make for a good business relationship. These type of cash leases allow for the rent to be paid based on the actual dollar amount of the harvest raised or the sale of cattle at end of lease. These type of leases divide the financial gains more equally.
If the crop results in a higher yield, the final rental rate would be higher. A lower financial gain would call for a lower rental rate.
One example for a cow-calf pair flexible lease showed the actual feeder cattle futures were 7% lower than expected feeder cattle futures in the spring. The current pasture rent of $275 per pair was dropped to $255.75 per pair.
Listening is a vital to the success of a lease. Be sure to understand what the other party is asking for or needing. Keep in touch by calling each other. Weather events should be reported.
The landowner needs to keep in mind that renters are facing unbelievable expenses this year. Even though the property owner sees the high commodity prices, the tenant is not necessarily getting the better end of the deal.
Landowners should be responsible and need to place eyes on their property at least once a year in person or with the aid of a video on a cellphone.