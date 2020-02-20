Crop survey

As the 2020 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

“Each year, the agriculture industry eagerly awaits USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said NASS’ Northern Plains Regional Director, Nicholas Streff. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”

NASS will mail the survey questionnaire in February, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2020, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed stored on their farms. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted for a telephone or personal interview.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.

Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks report to be released on March 31, 2020. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information call the NASS Nebraska Field Office at 800-582-6443.

Farm bill help

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment approaches.

Program to offer informatino on LB304

Ann Fenton and Pat Jones, Extension Educators with the University of Nebraska Extension, are offering a program to share information on the Nebraska Cottage Law LB 304 Final Reading.

UNL ag program awarded grant

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions program has been awarded an $850,000 Conservation Innovation Grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. TAPS was one of 19 Conservation Innovation Grant projects awarded this year.

The most important meal for calves

Colostrum is the “first milk” produced after calving. It has a different composition than milk, as it has an important role in being the first meal a calf receives. Colostrum is more nutrient-dense than milk and contains antibodies essential for calf health.

Open appointment for NWB

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

