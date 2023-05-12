A Nebraska Extension training course is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests.
The introductory level crop scout training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states. The training is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students being employed by agribusinesses.
The course, which will be in-person, is from 8:55 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Nebraska's Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, which is located at 1071 County Road G in Ithaca.
Training will be provided by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators.
There is a fee to attend the program, which includes lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and an instruction manual that includes a variety of reference materials that provide resources for crop scouting. Attendees should preregister to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session.
To register or for more information, go to https://enreec.unl.edu/fieldcropscouttraining, contact Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030, or e-mail Aaron Nygren at anygren2@unl.edu.