Four Northeast Nebraska Natural Resource Districts involved in the Bazile Groundwater Management Area (Lewis & Clark, Lower Elkhorn, Lower Niobrara and Upper Elkhorn) have been collaborating with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on a project to demonstrate, conduct research and educate about potential crop production practices that could help mitigate nitrate leaching.
This Nebraska Environmental Trust funded project is entering its third growing season. Changes to the treatments were made between the first and second growing season, but the current plan is to keep things the same for year three. This project still has three sites, with each having its own focus areas relating to nitrate leaching mitigation. The focus areas are soil health, crop rotations and nitrogen inhibitors/nitrogen management.
The soil health site focuses on cover crop seeding timing as different cover crop mixes are being interseeded both early in the growing season around V6 stage and around early September. Interseeding should allow the cover crop to get better fall growth than the traditional method of drilling after harvest. This should result in the interseeded cover crops taking up more nitrogen that could have potentially been lost by leaching. In addition to cover crops, this site also is looking at different fertigation strategies — one of them being sensor-based fertigation using a drone.
The site focusing on crop rotation has treatments designed to evaluate alternative crop rotations other than the traditional corn and soybean or continuous corn rotations. We are looking at adding irrigated winter wheat to a traditional corn and soybean rotation as well as a corn and alfalfa rotation. These rotations will be evaluated on their potential to reduce nitrate leaching and their potential profitability as well.
The last site focuses on nitrogen and irrigation management and the use of nitrogen inhibitors. We are evaluating different nitrogen fertilizer rates, irrigation amounts and the interaction between these two factors. We also are looking at a couple of nitrogen inhibitors and enhanced nitrogen fertilizer products and the timing of nitrogen fertilizer application. Another interesting aspect of the research happening at this site is the evaluation of several commercially available nitrogen fertilizer models compared to traditional use of the UNL nitrogen algorithm.
If you are interested in learning more about these projects, you should plan to attend the Bazile Groundwater Management Areas winter educational meeting tentatively planned for Wednesday, March 16, at the Plainview library. We will present results from the first two years of the study in addition to other educational speakers on nitrate leaching mitigation. We will release more details about this event as the date gets nearer. There are also plans for a field day in the growing season to allow farmers and others interested an opportunity to see the plots and technology used in the field. A date has not yet been determined for this field day, but we encourage anyone interested in this project to keep an eye on the Bazile Groundwater Management Area Facebook page and the website BGMA.Nebraska.Gov as well.