LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 30% short, 45% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 25% very short, 37% short, 37% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 16% poor, 21% fair, 41% good and 14% excellent. Corn dough was 94%, ahead of 87% last year and near 91% for the five-year average. Dented was 59%, near 56% last year and 57% average. Mature was 11%, near 7% last year and ahead of 5% average.

— Soybean condition rated 9% very poor, 15% poor, 24% fair, 40% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 92%, behind 97% last year and near 95% average. Dropping leaves was 8%, near 9% last year and equal to average.

— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 26% fair, 45% good and 19% excellent. Sorghum headed was 96%, ahead of 84% last year and near 95% average. Coloring was 44%, ahead of 31% last year, but near 45% average. Mature was 1%, equal to both last year and average.

— Oats harvested was 96%, near 100% last year and 99% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 25% fair, 69% good and 5% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 95%, near 99% last year. Setting pods was 86%, near 83% last year. Dropping leaves was 4%, equal to last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 7% very poor, 15% poor, 26% fair, 46% good and 6% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

