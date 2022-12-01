Crop report for work ending Nov. 27

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 41% short, 11% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 54% very short, 34% short, 12% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 23% poor, 41% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 32% poor, 17% fair, 1% good and 0% excellent.
This is the last weekly crop report for the 2022 growing season. For December through March, monthly reports will be issued. The first monthly report (for week ending Dec. 31) will be issued the first week of January. Weekly reports will begin April 3 for the 2023 season.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.
