LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, Sept. 11, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 47% very short, 35% short, 18% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 43% very short, 37% short, 20% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 18% very poor, 16% poor, 24% fair, 31% good and 11% excellent. Corn dented was 86%, near 88% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Mature was 36%, near 33% last year, and ahead of 27% average. Harvested was 1%, equal to last year, and near 2% average.
— Soybean condition rated 13% very poor, 17% poor, 27% fair, 34% good and 9% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 43%, equal to last year, and ahead of 37% average. Winter wheat planted was 5%, behind 15% last year and 10% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 44% very poor, 22% poor, 14% fair, 15% good, and 5% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 75%, behind 92% last year and 83% average. Mature was 14%, behind 24% last year, and near 17% average. Harvested was 1%, near 2% last year, and equal to the average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 31% fair, 59% good, and 3% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 95%, behind 100% both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 49%, well behind 74% last year. Harvested was 8%, well behind 30% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 28% poor, 14% fair, 6% good, and 2% excellent.
Data for this news release were provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the State.