Crop report for week ending Sunday, Aug. 23

Crops are nearing harvest even as dry conditions persist, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 40% short, 36% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 21% very short, 36% short, 43% adequate and 0% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 21% fair, 47% good and 19% excellent. Corn dough was 96%, ahead of 75% last year and the five-year average of 86%. Dented was 60%, ahead of 31% last year and near 41% average. Mature was 7%, ahead of 1% average.
— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 18% fair, 51% good and 20% excellent. Soybean setting pods was 98%, ahead of 82% last year and 90% average. Dropping leaves was 5%, near 3% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 25% fair, 36% good and 28% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 43%, ahead of 19% last year and 37% average. Mature was 1%.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 16% excellent. Beans blooming was 95%, near 96% last year. Setting pods was 90%, ahead of 87% last year. Dropping leaves was 22%.