For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 25% short, 66% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 40% short, 46% adequate and 0% surplus.

The field office in Lincoln provides the following state updates:

— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 41% good and 23% excellent. Corn dough was 96%, near 100% last year and 97% for the five-year average. Dented was 78%, behind 83% last year, but near 75% average. Mature was 18%, behind 25% last year, but near 14% average.

— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 23% fair, 46% good and 21% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 20%, behind 34% last year, but near 18% average.

— Winter wheat planted was 1%, near 2% last year and 3% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 14% poor, 27% fair, 38% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 81%, ahead of 75% last year and 72% average. Mature was 6%, behind 11% last year and near 9% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 15% fair, 54% good and 29% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 51%, ahead of 43% last year. Harvested was 7%, behind 22% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 18% poor, 40% fair, 23% good and 5% excellent.

Tags

In other news

Online greenhouse and agricultural workshops offered to teachers

LYONS — Greenhouse and agricultural teachers looking for more information to grow their knowledge and share it with others are invited to attend “Back to the Greenhouse: A Growing Series for Instructors,” a free series of workshops hosted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the C…

Madison County Fair 4-H results

The Madison County Fair received hundreds of entries for 4-H static exhibits and livestock shows this summer. The following are results for outstanding exhibits, champions and reserve champions:

Nebraska Corn Board elects leadership

YORK — The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) elected four farmers to serve in leadership roles at its recent board meeting. The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility to be reelected.

Reminder for expo entries

Reminder for expo entries

Entry forms must be completed and signed by the county Nebraska Extension educator or FFA adviser for the 72nd annual Norfolk Beef Expo, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12.

Crop report for week ending Aug. 15

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.