For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 25% short, 66% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 40% short, 46% adequate and 0% surplus.
The field office in Lincoln provides the following state updates:
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 41% good and 23% excellent. Corn dough was 96%, near 100% last year and 97% for the five-year average. Dented was 78%, behind 83% last year, but near 75% average. Mature was 18%, behind 25% last year, but near 14% average.
— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 23% fair, 46% good and 21% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 20%, behind 34% last year, but near 18% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 1%, near 2% last year and 3% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 14% poor, 27% fair, 38% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 81%, ahead of 75% last year and 72% average. Mature was 6%, behind 11% last year and near 9% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 15% fair, 54% good and 29% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 51%, ahead of 43% last year. Harvested was 7%, behind 22% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 18% poor, 40% fair, 23% good and 5% excellent.