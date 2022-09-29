LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 37% short, 23% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 43% very short, 37% short, 20% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 17% very poor, 19% poor, 26% fair, 32% good and 6% excellent. Corn dented was 96%, near 97% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Mature was 71%, near 69% last year, and ahead of 64% average. Harvested was 13%, near 12% last year and 10% average.

— Soybean condition rated 14% very poor, 19% poor, 26% fair, 34% good and 7% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 81%, near 85% last year, and equal to average. Harvested was 13%, near 15% last year and 14% average.

— Winter wheat planted was 40%, behind 57% last year and 56% average. Emerged was 4%, behind 18% last year and 15% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 27% very poor, 28% poor, 20% fair, 19% good and 6% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 95%, near 98% last year and 97% average. Mature was 43%, behind 58% last year and 52% average. Harvested was 7%, near 10% last year and 8% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 36% fair, 46% good and 5% excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 82%, behind 88% last year. Harvested was 45%, behind 61% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 45% very poor, 25% poor, 22% fair, 7% good and 1% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

