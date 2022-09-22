LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 40% short, 20% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 44% very short, 38% short, 18% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 18% very poor, 18% poor, 27% fair, 29% good and 8% excellent. Corn dented was 93%, equal to both last year and the five-year average. Mature was 52%, near 51% last year, and ahead of 46% average. Harvested was 6%, equal to last year, and near 5% average.
— Soybean condition rated 13% very poor, 18% poor, 29% fair, 32% good and 8% excellent. Dropping leaves was 65%, near 68% last year and 61% average. Harvested was 5%, near 4% both last year and average. Winter wheat planted was 18%, behind 32% last year and 31% average. Emerged was 1%, near 4% last year and 2% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 46% very poor, 20% poor, 16% fair, 14% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 93%, near 96% last year and 92% average. Mature was 24%, behind 34% last year and 31% average. Harvested was 3%, equal to last year, and near 2% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 4% very poor, 5% poor, 33% fair, 50% good and 8% excellent. Dropping leaves was 72%, behind 84% last year. Harvested was 26%, well behind 47% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 6% good and 1% excellent.
