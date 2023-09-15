LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 33% short, 36% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 37% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 11% very poor, 16% poor, 22% fair, 38% good and 13% excellent. Corn dented was 90%, ahead of 84% for both last year and the five-year average. Mature was 41%, ahead of 34% last year and 28% average. Harvested was 2%, near 1% both last year and average.
— Soybean condition rated 12% very poor, 17% poor, 25% fair, 36% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 54%, ahead of 40% last year and 35% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 8%, near 4% last year and equal to average.
— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 29% fair, 36% good and 24% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 85%, ahead of 72% last year and 79% average. Mature was 16%, near 13% last year and 14% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 32% fair, 55% good and 6% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 95%, near 94% last year and 98% average. Dropping leaves was 43%, near 44% last year. Harvested was 3%, near 7% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 16% poor, 38% fair, 33% good and 3% excellent.
Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.