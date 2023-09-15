LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 33% short, 36% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 37% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 11% very poor, 16% poor, 22% fair, 38% good and 13% excellent. Corn dented was 90%, ahead of 84% for both last year and the five-year average. Mature was 41%, ahead of 34% last year and 28% average. Harvested was 2%, near 1% both last year and average.

— Soybean condition rated 12% very poor, 17% poor, 25% fair, 36% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 54%, ahead of 40% last year and 35% average.

— Winter wheat planted was 8%, near 4% last year and equal to average.

— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 29% fair, 36% good and 24% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 85%, ahead of 72% last year and 79% average. Mature was 16%, near 13% last year and 14% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 32% fair, 55% good and 6% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 95%, near 94% last year and 98% average. Dropping leaves was 43%, near 44% last year. Harvested was 3%, near 7% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 16% poor, 38% fair, 33% good and 3% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

Late-summer weeds

Late summer always seems like a time when weeds can become quite noticeable in pastures. While they may be an eyesore, control methods now are limited. Proper ID may help with making the right management call.

Farm Safety Week 2023 — No one can take your place

With harvest season ramping up, the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association are encouraging everyone to slow down and dedicate an extra moment to ensure the safety of both themselves and fellow travelers on the road.