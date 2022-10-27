LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 47% very short, 37% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn mature was 97%, near 99% last year and 98% for the five-year average. Harvested was 65%, ahead of 57% last year and 46% average.

— Soybeans harvested was 93%, ahead of 86% last year and 76% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 20% poor, 34% fair, 30% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 96%, equal to both last year and average. Emerged was 86%, near 83% both last year and average.

— Sorghum condition rated 40% very poor, 27% poor, 14% fair, 14% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum mature was 93%, near 96% last year and 97% average. Harvested was 55%, behind 70% last year, but near 52% average.

— Dry edible beans harvested was 95%, near 92% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 32% poor, 17% fair, 1% good and 0% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

Tags

In other news

Crop report for week ending Oct. 23

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.