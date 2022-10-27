Crop report for week ending Oct. 23

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 47% very short, 37% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn mature was 97%, near 99% last year and 98% for the five-year average. Harvested was 65%, ahead of 57% last year and 46% average.
— Soybeans harvested was 93%, ahead of 86% last year and 76% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 20% poor, 34% fair, 30% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 96%, equal to both last year and average. Emerged was 86%, near 83% both last year and average.
— Sorghum condition rated 40% very poor, 27% poor, 14% fair, 14% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum mature was 93%, near 96% last year and 97% average. Harvested was 55%, behind 70% last year, but near 52% average.
— Dry edible beans harvested was 95%, near 92% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 32% poor, 17% fair, 1% good and 0% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.