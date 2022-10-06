Crop report for week ending Oct. 2

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 45% very short, 36% short, 19% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51% very short, 33% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 20% very poor, 21% poor, 24% fair, 29% good and 6% excellent. Corn mature was 83%, equal to last year, and ahead of 78% for the five-year average. Harvested was 24%, near 20% last year, and ahead of 16% average.
— Soybean condition rated 14% very poor, 21% poor, 30% fair, 28% good and 7% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 91%, near 94% last year, and equal to average. Harvested was 29%, near 32% last year and 28% average. Winter wheat planted was 65%, behind 79% last year and 76% average. Emerged was 25%, behind 41% last year and 37% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 35% very poor, 30% poor, 13% fair, 18% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum mature was 60%, well behind 81% last year, and behind 72% average. Harvested was 11%, behind 20% last year, and near 15% average. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 91%, near 94% last year. Harvested was 62%, behind 71% last year.
—Pasture and range conditions rated 50% very poor, 30% poor, 16% fair, 4% good and 0% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.