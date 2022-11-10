LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51% very short, 37% short, 12% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn harvested was 90%, ahead of 81% last year and 75% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 19% poor, 40% fair, 21% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 96%, near 93% last year and 94% average.

— Sorghum harvested was 87%, near 84% last year, and ahead of 77% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 47% very poor, 30% poor, 18% fair, 4% good and 1% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

