Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 39% short, 13% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51% very short, 38% short, 11% adequate and 0% surplus.

—Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 20% poor, 39% fair, 20% good and 1% excellent.

— Sorghum harvested was 98%, ahead of 94% last year and 92% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 42% very poor, 36% poor, 18% fair, 3% good and 1% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

