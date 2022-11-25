Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 39% short, 13% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 51% very short, 38% short, 11% adequate and 0% surplus.
—Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 20% poor, 39% fair, 20% good and 1% excellent.
— Sorghum harvested was 98%, ahead of 94% last year and 92% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 42% very poor, 36% poor, 18% fair, 3% good and 1% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.