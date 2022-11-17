LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 38% short, 14% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 50% very short, 40% short, 10% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn harvested was 95%, ahead of 89% last year and 86% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 19% poor, 40% fair, 20% good and 2% excellent.

— Sorghum harvested was 93%, near 90% last year, and ahead of 87% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 45% very poor, 32% poor, 18% fair, 4% good and 1% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

Tags

In other news

Carbon summit planned

As state and federal leaders look toward ways to mitigate rising global temperatures, much discussion has focused on carbon.

Crop report for week ending Nov. 14

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soil sampling pasture and hay ground

Any farmer worth their salt knows the importance of fertilizing a crop for optimal production. With current high fertilizer prices, knowing the fertility of a pasture or hay field is more important than ever.