Crop report for week ending Nov. 14

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 38% short, 14% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 50% very short, 40% short, 10% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 95%, ahead of 89% last year and 86% for the five-year average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 19% poor, 40% fair, 20% good and 2% excellent.
— Sorghum harvested was 93%, near 90% last year, and ahead of 87% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 45% very poor, 32% poor, 18% fair, 4% good and 1% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.