LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 27% short, 64% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 36% short, 52% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 90%, behind 96% last year, but near 88% for the five-year average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 28% fair, 50% good and 10% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 98%, near 95% last year and 97% average.
— Sorghum harvested was 91%, behind 97% last year, but near 89% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 18% poor, 54% fair, 14% good and 2% excellent.