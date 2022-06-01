For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 59% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 17% very short, 37% short, 46% adequate and 0% surplus.
The field office in Lincoln reported these state updates:
— Corn planted was 95%, near 97% last year and 94% for the five-year average. Emerged was 73%, behind 81% last year, and near 77% average.
— Soybeans planted was 87%, behind 93% last year, but near 83% average. Emerged was 55%, behind 65% last year, but near 52% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 25% good and 4% excellent.
— Winter wheat headed was 50%, near 46% last year and 49% average.
— Sorghum planted was 55%, ahead of 43% last year, and near 52% average.
— Oats condition rated 12% very poor, 14% poor, 28% fair, 39% good and 7% excellent. Oats emerged was 93%, near 96% last year and 92% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 21%, near 18% last year, and ahead of 12% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 15% very poor, 23% poor, 42%
fair, 18% good and 2% excellent.