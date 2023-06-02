Crop report for week ending May 28

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 22% very short, 35% short, 39% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 44% short, 25% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 31% fair, 47% good and 15% excellent. Corn planted was 96%, near 94% for both last year and the five-year average. Emerged was 81%, ahead of 69% last year and 74% average.

— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 34% fair, 44% good and 15% excellent. Soybeans planted was 90%, ahead of 85% last year and 83% average. Emerged was 68%, ahead of 51% last year and 53% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 23% very poor, 28% poor, 24% fair, 22% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 36%, behind 47% last year, and near 38% average.

— Sorghum planted was 36%, behind 51% last year and 49% average.

— Oats condition rated 19% very poor, 21% poor, 30% fair, 27% good and 3% excellent. Oats emerged was 94%, near 92% last year and 91% average. Headed was 4%, behind 12% average.

— Dry edible beans planted was 13%, behind 19% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 19% very poor, 24% poor, 31% fair, 24% good and 2% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

