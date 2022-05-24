LINCOLN — For the week ending May 22, 2022, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 31% short, 55% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 40% short, 40% adequate and 1% surplus.
The field office in Lincoln provides the following state updates:
— Corn planted was 85%, behind 94% last year and near 88% for the five-year average. Emerged was 48%, behind 58% last year and 56% average.
— Soybeans planted was 72%, behind 83% last year but near 69% average. Emerged was 27%, behind 40% last year and near 30% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 21% poor, 28% fair, 25% good and 6% excellent.
— Winter wheat headed was 27%, near 25% last year and equal to average.
— Sorghum planted was 24%, near 26% last year and behind 31% average.
— Oats condition rated 10% very poor, 13% poor, 27% fair, 48% good and 2% excellent.
— Oats planted was 96%, near 100% last year and equal to average. Emerged was 87%, behind 93% last year and near 88% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 9%, near 10% last year and 5% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 16% very poor, 23% poor, 34% fair, 26% good and 1% excellent.