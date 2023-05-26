Crop report for week ending May 21

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 25% very short, 33% short, 41% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 37% short, 27% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn planted was 87%, ahead of 82% last year, and near 86% for the five-year average. Emerged was 60%, ahead of 44% last year and 51% average.
— Soybeans planted was 79%, ahead of 68% last year and 70% average. Emerged was 45%, well ahead of 24% last year, and ahead of 29% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 19% poor, 32% fair, 31% good and 1% excellent.
— Winter wheat headed was 19%, behind 25% last year, but near 16% average.
— Sorghum planted was 20%, near 21% last year, and behind 29% average.
— Oats condition rated 20% very poor, 22% poor, 31% fair, 24% good and 3% excellent. Oats emerged was 92%, ahead of 85% last year and 84% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 4%, near 8% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 26% very poor, 29% poor, 30% fair, 15% good and 0% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.