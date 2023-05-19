LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 31% short, 50% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 33% very short, 39% short, 26% adequate and 2% surplus.

— Corn planted was 76%, ahead of 59% last year and 71% for the five-year average. Emerged was 32%, ahead of 17% last year and 26% average.

— Soybeans planted was 62%, well ahead of 42% last year, and ahead of 49% average. Emerged was 18%, ahead of 7% last year and 10% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 32% poor, 34% fair, 16% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 2%, behind 9% last year, and near 5% average.

— Sorghum planted was 10%, ahead of 4% last year, but near 14% average.

— Oats condition rated 12% very poor, 25% poor, 35% fair, 27% good and 1% excellent. Oats planted was 95%, near 93% last year and 91% average. Emerged was 86%, ahead of 71% last year and 72% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 26% very poor, 31% poor, 32% fair, 10% good and 1% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

