For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 27% short, 62% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 42% short, 40% adequate and 0% surplus.
The field office in Lincoln provides the following state updates:
— Corn planted was 62%, well behind 84% last year, and behind 77% for the five-year average. Emerged was 19%, behind 31% last year and 32% average.
— Soybeans planted was 44%, well behind 68% last year, and behind 51% average. Emerged was 8%, behind 14% last year, and near 11% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 13% very poor, 18% poor, 41% fair, 26% good and 2% excellent.
— Winter wheat headed was 10%, near 7% last year and 11% average.
— Sorghum planted was 4%, behind 15% last year and 17% average.
— Oats condition rated 10% very poor, 21% poor, 25% fair, 41% good and 3% excellent. Oats planted was 94%, behind 99% last year, but near 93% average. Emerged was 72%, behind 88% last year and 79% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 17% very poor, 24% poor, 46% fair, 13% good and 0% excellent.