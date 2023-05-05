Crop report for week ending May 1

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 45% very short, 38% short, 17% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn planted was 30%, ahead of 25% last year, and near 29% for the five-year average. Emerged was 1%, equal to last year, and near 2% average.

— Soybeans planted was 16%, near 17% last year and 13% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 18% very poor, 33% poor, 35% fair, 12% good and 2% excellent.

— Sorghum planted was 1%, near 2% average.

— Oats planted was 84%, near 87% last year, but ahead of 77% average. Emerged was 43%, near 46% last year, and equal to average.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

