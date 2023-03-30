LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 33% short, 46% adequate and 5% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 32% very short, 40% short, 27% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Winter wheat condition rated 11% very poor, 32% poor, 35% fair, 19% good and 3% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state

In other news

Crop report for week ending March 26

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 33% short, 46% adequate and 5% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

IANR state tour scheduled for April and May

LINCOLN — Leaders from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska will visit communities across Nebraska during a statewide listening tour in April and May.