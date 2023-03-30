Crop report for week ending March 26

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 33% short, 46% adequate and 5% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 32% very short, 40% short, 27% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Winter wheat condition rated 11% very poor, 32% poor, 35% fair, 19% good and 3% excellent.
Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state