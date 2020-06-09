Crop report for week ending June 7

Many crops are in good condition as planting season continues, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3% very short, 19% short, 76% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 12% short, 83% adequate and 3% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 1% poor, 16% fair, 63% good and 20% excellent. Corn emerged was 95%, ahead of 76% last year and ahead of the five-year average of 89%.
— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 65% good and 17% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 85%, well ahead of 50% last year and 68% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 59% good and 7% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 67%, ahead of 62% last year, but behind 82% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 9% fair, 86% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 93%, well ahead of 49% last year and ahead of 72% average.
— Oats condition rated 6% poor, 25% fair, 63% good and 6% excellent. Oats emerged was 96%, ahead of 89% last year and near 97% average. Headed was 37%, ahead of 21% last year and near 44% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 81%. Emerged was 49%.