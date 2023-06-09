Crop report for week ending June 4

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 21% very short, 32% short, 44% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 28% very short, 43% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 28% fair, 48% good and 15% excellent. Corn emerged was 92%, ahead of 86% last year and 87% for the five-year average.

— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 32% fair, 45% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans planted was 96%, near 95% last year, and ahead of 90% average. Emerged was 85%, ahead of 72% last year and 71% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 25% poor, 28% fair, 27% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 61%, behind 71% last year, and near 65% average.

— Sorghum planted was 51%, well behind 74% last year, and behind 70% average.

— Oats condition rated 13% very poor, 22% poor, 33% fair, 30% good and 2% excellent. Oats emerged was 95%, equal to last year, and near 94% average. Headed was 18%, ahead of 12% last year, but behind 29% average.

— Dry edible beans planted was 18%, behind 37% last year. Emerged was 3%.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 15% poor, 35% fair, 29% good and 7% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

