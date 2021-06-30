For the week ending June 27, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 25% short, 65% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 32% short, 61% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 58% good, and 24% excellent.

Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 64% good, and 19% excellent.

Soybeans blooming was 23%, near 25% last year, but ahead of 14% for the five-year average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 30% fair, 48% good, and 10% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested was 1%, equal to last year, and near 3% average.

Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 18% fair, 61% good, and 20% excellent.

Sorghum headed was 1%, near 5% last year and 4% average.

Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 37% fair, 47% good, and 8% excellent. Oats headed was 94%, ahead of 89% last year and 88% average.

Dry edible beans emerged was 92%, near 93% last year.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 58% fair, 28% good, and 3% excellent.

