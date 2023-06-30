Crop report for week ending June 25

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 29% short, 39% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 34% short, 29% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 7% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 43% good and 14% excellent.
— Soybean condition rated 8% very poor, 12% poor, 33% fair, 36% good and 11% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 9%, near 5% last year and 12% for the five-year average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 13% very poor, 17% poor, 30% fair, 36% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 98%, equal to last year, and near 97% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 30% fair, 54% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 1%, equal to last year, and near 3% average.
— Oats condition rated 9% very poor, 16% poor, 40% fair, 30% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 79%, behind 90% last year and 84% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 14% fair, 74% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans planted was 98%, near 95% last year. Emerged was 82%, near 81% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 21% poor, 28% fair, 29% good and 8% excellent.
