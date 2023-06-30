Crop report for week ending June 25

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 29% short, 39% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 34% short, 29% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 7% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 43% good and 14% excellent.

— Soybean condition rated 8% very poor, 12% poor, 33% fair, 36% good and 11% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 9%, near 5% last year and 12% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 13% very poor, 17% poor, 30% fair, 36% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 98%, equal to last year, and near 97% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 30% fair, 54% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 1%, equal to last year, and near 3% average.

— Oats condition rated 9% very poor, 16% poor, 40% fair, 30% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 79%, behind 90% last year and 84% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 14% fair, 74% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans planted was 98%, near 95% last year. Emerged was 82%, near 81% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 14% very poor, 21% poor, 28% fair, 29% good and 8% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

In other news

4-H award winners

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the 2023 Governor's Agricultural Excellence Award winners. Seventeen 4-H Clubs were selected to receive $500 grants to complete projects that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on their communities.

Scholarship winners

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarships. Nineteen recent high school graduates were selected to receive higher education scholarships based on their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.

Grasshopper awareness and control

Dry conditions the past few years have reduced natural grasshopper population controls that thrive in warm, humid weather. While recent rains may have helped slow number growth, grasshopper populations may become an issue for pasture and hay crops as the summer continues if dry weather returns.

Crop report for week ending June 25

Photo contest

Central Valley Ag cooperative is seeking entries for its sixth annual photo contest. The contest is open Monday, July 3, through Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ricketts backs two key agriculture bills

WASHINGTON — Following the Farm Bill for Nebraska listening tour with the entire Nebraska delegation, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has announced his support for two key pieces of legislation that had been raised by producers — the EATS Act and the HPAI Act.