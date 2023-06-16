Crop report for week ending June 12

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 44% short, 32% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 43% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn planted was 2%, equal to last year, and near 1% for the five-year average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 12% very poor, 28% poor, 39% fair, 20% good and 1% excellent.
— Oats planted was 52%, near 56% last year, but ahead of 43% average. Emerged was 11%, equal to last year, and near 10% average.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.