Crop report for week ending June 12

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 44% short, 32% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 43% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn planted was 2%, equal to last year, and near 1% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 12% very poor, 28% poor, 39% fair, 20% good and 1% excellent.

— Oats planted was 52%, near 56% last year, but ahead of 43% average. Emerged was 11%, equal to last year, and near 10% average.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

