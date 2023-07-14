Crop report for week ending July 9

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 26% short, 57% adequate and 3% surplus.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 23% fair, 41% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 21%, ahead of 7% last year and 15% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 7% very poor, 12% poor, 26% fair, 41% good and 14% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 43%, ahead of 38% last year, and near 42% average. Setting pods was 3%, near 2% last year and 5% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 19% poor, 39% fair, 31% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 12%, well behind 34% last year, and behind 25% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 28% fair, 58% good and 9% excellent. Sorghum headed was 3%, near 6% last year, and behind 9% average.
— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 37% fair, 46% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 96%, near 99% last year and 97% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 33% fair, 65% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 98%, near 96% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 34% fair, 44% good and 8% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.