LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 26% short, 57% adequate and 3% surplus.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 23% fair, 41% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 21%, ahead of 7% last year and 15% for the five-year average.

— Soybean condition rated 7% very poor, 12% poor, 26% fair, 41% good and 14% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 43%, ahead of 38% last year, and near 42% average. Setting pods was 3%, near 2% last year and 5% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 19% poor, 39% fair, 31% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 12%, well behind 34% last year, and behind 25% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 28% fair, 58% good and 9% excellent. Sorghum headed was 3%, near 6% last year, and behind 9% average.

— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 37% fair, 46% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 96%, near 99% last year and 97% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 33% fair, 65% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 98%, near 96% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 34% fair, 44% good and 8% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

In other news

Heat stress

Warm weather has returned, along with the possibility for heat stress in animals. At especially high risk are animals on feed, such as feedlot cattle, that are near harvest weights. While long-lasting heat events can be deadly, with appropriate action, warm weather can be handled without too…

Crop report for week ending July 9

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.