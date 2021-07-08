For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
—Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 36% short, 56% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 38% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 14% fair, 53% good and 29% excellent. Corn silking was 2%, near 4% last year, and behind 9% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 56% good and 24% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 46%, ahead of 39% last year and 27% average. Setting pods was 2%, near 4% last year and 1% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 24% fair, 52% good and 13% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 7%, behind 14% last year and 16% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 14% fair, 63% good and 22% excellent. Sorghum headed was 2%, behind 7% last year, and near 6% average.
— Oats condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 31% fair, 47% good, and 9% excellent. Oats headed was 97%, near 96% last year and 95% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 12% fair, 76% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 95%, equal to last year. Blooming was 4%, near 7% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 57% fair, 25% good and 4% excellent.