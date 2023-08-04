Crop report for week ending July 31

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 31% short, 47% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 34% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 12% poor, 25% fair, 41% good and 16% excellent. Corn silking was 90%, ahead of 82% last year and near 87% for the five-year average. Dough was 21%, near 19% last year but behind 29% average.

— Soybean condition rated 8% very poor, 12% poor, 26% fair, 40% good and 14% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 86%, near 82% last year and 85% average. Setting pods was 50%, near 47% last year and 52% average.

— Winter wheat harvested was 72%, behind 91% last year and 86% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 31% fair, 55% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 34%, near 30% last year but behind 43% average. Coloring was 1%, near 2% both last year and average.

— Oats condition rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 32% fair, 42% good and 8% excellent. Oats harvested was 59%, well behind 79% last year and 80% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 5% poor, 32% fair, 56% good and 7% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 60%, behind 66% last year. Setting pods was 23%, ahead of 16% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 31% fair, 39% good and 15% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

