For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 37% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 40% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 18% fair, 53% good and 23% excellent. Corn silking was 84%, near 85% last year, but ahead of 78% for the five-year average. Dough was 14%, behind 24% last year, and near 17% average.

— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 59% good and 23% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 85%, near 88% last year, but ahead of 77% average. Setting pods was 52%, near 50% last year, and ahead of 34% average.

— Winter wheat harvested was 88%, near 91% last year, but ahead of 82% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 22% excellent.

— Sorghum headed was 20%, well behind 40% last year, and behind 30% average.

— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 34% fair, 48% good and 9% excellent. Oats harvested was 68%, behind 78% last year, and equal to average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 18% fair, 69% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 60%, near 59% last year. Setting pods was 15%, near 14% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 59% fair, 23% good and 2% excellent.

In other news

CONCORD — Livestock owners, forage producers and all those interested in forage production are encouraged to attend the 2021 Forage Field Days, presented jointly by South Dakota State University Extension and Nebraska Extension.

District election ballots have been mailed

LINCOLN — The July election ballots for the Nebraska Soybean Board in districts 1 and 3 have been mailed to soybean farmers in those districts. Each district ballot contains important information to make the voting process easier to complete and return.

LINCOLN — For the week ending July 11, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) — For years, Kansas farmer Clint Brauer has struggled with keeping weeds out of his row crops. Along with keeping living roots in the ground, organic practices and no-till methods, he tried crimping — but the pigweeds just grew taller.

OMAHA (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.