For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 37% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 40% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 18% fair, 53% good and 23% excellent. Corn silking was 84%, near 85% last year, but ahead of 78% for the five-year average. Dough was 14%, behind 24% last year, and near 17% average.
— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 59% good and 23% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 85%, near 88% last year, but ahead of 77% average. Setting pods was 52%, near 50% last year, and ahead of 34% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was 88%, near 91% last year, but ahead of 82% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 22% excellent.
— Sorghum headed was 20%, well behind 40% last year, and behind 30% average.
— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 34% fair, 48% good and 9% excellent. Oats harvested was 68%, behind 78% last year, and equal to average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 18% fair, 69% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 60%, near 59% last year. Setting pods was 15%, near 14% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 59% fair, 23% good and 2% excellent.