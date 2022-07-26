LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 42% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 29% very short, 37% short, 34% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 10% poor, 25% fair, 43% good and 14% excellent. Corn silking was 68%, behind 80% last year and 75% for the five-year average. Dough was 8%, behind 13% last year and 15% average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 47% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 67%, behind 83% last year and 77% average. Setting pods was 31%, behind 49% last year and 37% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was 84%, equal to last year, and ahead of 79% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 6% very poor, 21% poor, 34% fair, 32% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 20%, near 18% last year, but behind 26% average.
— Oats condition rated 15% very poor, 22% poor, 28% fair, 32% good and 3% excellent. Oats harvested was 58%, behind 64% last year and 65% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 56% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 51%, near 54% last year. Setting pods was 1%, behind 13% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 24% very poor, 26% poor, 30% fair, 18% good and 2% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.