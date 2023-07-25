Crop report for week ending July 23

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 32% short, 53% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 35% short, 41% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 9% poor, 23% fair, 42% good and 20% excellent. Corn silking was 77%, ahead of 65% last year and 70% for the five-year average. Dough was 10%, near 7% last year and 13% average.

— Soybean condition rated 8% very poor, 11% poor, 25% fair, 40% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 75%, ahead of 65% last year and near 72% average. Setting pods was 33%, near 29% last year and 35% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 11% very poor, 26% poor, 29% fair, 29% good and 5% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 43%, well behind 81% last year and 74% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 32% fair, 51% good and 12% excellent. Sorghum headed was 13%, behind 19% last year and 26% average.

— Oats condition rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 34% fair, 42% good and 8% excellent. Oats harvested was 39%, behind 53% last year and 57% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 34% fair, 51% good and 6% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 40% behind 46% last year. Setting pods was 4%, near 1% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 30% fair, 44% good and 15% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

